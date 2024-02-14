Watch Now
Clouds, drizzle and mild tonight, then showers late Thursday. Heavy rain at times Friday and Saturday

Showers begin Thursday afternoon, becoming widespread Friday and Saturday.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 16:20:36-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A moisture-laden atmosphere and multiple disturbances will lead to heavy rainfall acorss the Coastal Bend Thursday through Saturday, with a brief cold snap over the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Overnight clouds, fog and drizzle tonight and early Thursday
  • Showers begin Thursday afternoon and increasing Thursday night
  • Between two and three inches of rain expected Thursday through Saturday
  • A brief shot of colder air for the weekend, but no freeze expected

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Cloudy, breezy and mild with areas of drizzle and fog
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 21 mph

Thursday:
Cloudy and mild with patchy morning fog and drizzle, then scattered afternoon showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 7 to 13 mph

Thursday Night and Friday:
Cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s, then a high in the upper 60s on Friday
Winds:
Southeast 5 to 10 mph

Waves of instability riding over a humid air mass will lead to heavy rainfall of between 2 and 3 inches, with ponding of roadways and normally flood-prone areas possible. Stay attuned to the latest in critical weather information.

