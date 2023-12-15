Watch Now
Clearing out for the Weekend!

Day 3 of our soggy stretch will bring isolated t-showers
Stefanie's WX 12-15-23
Fog & Visibility 12-15-23
Posted at 7:09 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 08:19:30-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-Yay!

It's Day 3 of our soggy stretch here across the Coastal Bend. Foggy conditions are making for a tricky commute this morning. Please be careful as you head out! And don't forget your rain gear— more rain will return today. Despite clouds and isolated t-showers, expect highs to reach the low to middle 70s this afternoon. Periods of rain will increase in activity during the commute home and late evening hours.

Fog & Visibility 12-15-23
Fog & Visibility 12-15-23

Our next cold front is on the way and bringing changes! Expect a line of heavier rain and rumbles of thunder tonight as the front passes through the Coastal Bend. The front will bring cooler, drier air clearing our any remaining rain by daybreak on Saturday. Breezy conditions will continue with north-northwest winds will dial back, improving by Sunday. Make plans to be outdoors because the weather will be great this weekend!!!

Have a fantastic and safe weekend!

