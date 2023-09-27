CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

While Wednesday brought warm temperatures to the Coastal Bend, lower humidity continues to bring more tolerable 'feels like' temps. Wednesday will end on a warm and somewhat breezy note. Expect clear skies, calm winds, and temperatures in the low to middle 70s on Thursday morning. Some patchy haze or fog are possible especially inland, but visibility shouldn't be a major problem for the morning commute.

Drier air will remain in place Thursday and Friday, allowing for temps to jump the the middle to upper 90s briefly during the afternoons. High pressure will be directly overhead Friday and will make for our hottest day of the next seven. Once the weekend arrives, we're flipping the switch! Rain returns to the forecast early Saturday through Monday. While not a washout, rainfall will be more generous Sunday. The combination of rain and clouds will keep temperatures closer to average (89ºF), limiting afternoon highs to the low 90s. Rain chances also look good for the middle of next week— let's hope that remains the case! Our Drought Monitor Index will update tomorrow and is expected to show that we still need rain.

Have a great evening!