Clear skies, breezy conditions this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! I hope you have enjoyed your weekend. We had a wet week last week, and now sunshine has returned with a breeze. We had a shift in wind direction, mainly now coming from the north, northeast, bringing along a nice breeze to accompany our hotter temperatures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We had a break from the heat last week with increased cloud cover and rain. While we are seeing clear conditions now, rain chances make a return for this upcoming week, starting as early as Monday morning. A cool front continues to push south into our region here in the Coastal Bend, cooling us off from our normal warm temperatures. Behind this front is drier air that will help reduce our dewpoints, therefore, it will be less muggy outside.

As we move into our work week, we are keeping an eye on the tropics as an area of low pressure has moved into the Bay of Campeche, moving north towards the Mexican and Texas Gulf coast. This is still a disorganized system, expecting to strengthen into a tropical depression and potentially a tropical storm within the next 7 days. The KRIS 6 Weather team will keep you updated on the development of this disturbance as we learn more from the National Hurricane Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy conditons

Temperature: High 90°F

Winds: NNE 15-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, small chance of showers overnight

Temperature: Low 72°F

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Monday: Partly sunny, chance of showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 89°F

Winds: NNE 15-20 mph

Have a great Sunday!