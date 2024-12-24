CHRISTMAS EVE: Warm & windy with storms overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Merry Christmas Eve! Enjoy today's warm and sunny weather and be prepared for disrespectful winds, too.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Stormy after midnight, some could be severe

Another warm, sunny, and very windy day is ahead in the Coastal Bend. Highs will remain much warmer than average today, with most neighborhoods reach the lower 80s. Disrespectful winds will gust to 35 miles per hour this afternoon. And while the weather will be cooperative for your Christmas Eve and Noche Buena plans, Santa will be using the windshield wipers tonight.

Stay weather aware! Overnight showers and thunderstorms will arrive after midnight and ahead of our next cold front. The more sporty weather will move through our northern neighborhoods, bringing a low risk of severe weather. Storms will clear the coast by day break and Christmas Day will be slightly cooler and beautiful. Expect highs in the mid 70s with sunshine!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny & windy

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds, storms overnight

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Christmas Day: Foggy start, afternoon sunshine

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: NW/E 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful holiday with your loved ones!