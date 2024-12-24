CHRISTMAS EVE: Warm & windy with storms overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Merry Christmas Eve! Enjoy today's warm and sunny weather and be prepared for disrespectful winds, too.
- Stormy after midnight, some could be severe
Another warm, sunny, and very windy day is ahead in the Coastal Bend. Highs will remain much warmer than average today, with most neighborhoods reach the lower 80s. Disrespectful winds will gust to 35 miles per hour this afternoon. And while the weather will be cooperative for your Christmas Eve and Noche Buena plans, Santa will be using the windshield wipers tonight.
Stay weather aware! Overnight showers and thunderstorms will arrive after midnight and ahead of our next cold front. The more sporty weather will move through our northern neighborhoods, bringing a low risk of severe weather. Storms will clear the coast by day break and Christmas Day will be slightly cooler and beautiful. Expect highs in the mid 70s with sunshine!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny & windy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds, storms overnight
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Christmas Day: Foggy start, afternoon sunshine
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: NW/E 5-15 mph
Have a wonderful holiday with your loved ones!