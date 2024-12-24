Christmas Eve Forecast: Partly cloudy with overnight storms, gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Merry Christmas Eve, Coastal Bend! Another warm day in the books for our winter season but we will see some rain in the forecast tonight.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight ahead of the next cold front arriving Christmas morning. This will be a weak cold front, ideally dropping our high temperatures by a few degrees. Small rain chances are also expected Christmas morning as the cold front pushes through our neighborhoods. Behind this cold front will be drier air, therefore, we can look forward to clear skies through the remainder of the day.
Temperatures will still remain above normal this week after the cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the low 80s, upper 70s and lows will be in the 60s near the coast and 50s more inland.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph
Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, AM showers and patchy fog
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Christmas Night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a wonderful Christmas Eve!