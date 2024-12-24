Christmas Eve Forecast: Partly cloudy with overnight storms, gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Merry Christmas Eve, Coastal Bend! Another warm day in the books for our winter season but we will see some rain in the forecast tonight.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight ahead of the next cold front arriving Christmas morning. This will be a weak cold front, ideally dropping our high temperatures by a few degrees. Small rain chances are also expected Christmas morning as the cold front pushes through our neighborhoods. Behind this cold front will be drier air, therefore, we can look forward to clear skies through the remainder of the day.

Temperatures will still remain above normal this week after the cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the low 80s, upper 70s and lows will be in the 60s near the coast and 50s more inland.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy, AM showers and patchy fog

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Christmas Night: Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful Christmas Eve!