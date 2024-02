Prev Next Facebook Weather Watcher Debbie Forbus Salazar

Posted at 5:42 PM, Feb 17, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Chilly temps tonight

Temps in the 30s Sunday morning

Lots of sunshine on the way! CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Skies clearing overnight

Temperature: Low 38ºF

Winds: N 10 to 20 mph Tomorrow: Sunny and cool

Temperature: High 61ºF

Winds: NNE 10 to 15 mph Sunday: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 41ºF

Winds: SSE 5 to 10 Have a super Saturday!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.