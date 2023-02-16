Watch Now
Chilly Thursday with elevated fire danger

A cold front has brought windy, cool, and dry conditions
Posted at 6:32 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 07:32:04-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

A Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from noon to 4 p.m. for parts of the Coastal Bend. Please be careful with outdoor activities. Any sparks could get out of control quickly!

Today, temperatures will fall to the 50s and 60s throughout the day. Strong north winds will be sustained 20- 30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH at times. These strong winds will make temps feel chilly and also make driving over bridges and overpasses difficult. Gale conditions are expected over the near shore and off shore waters.

