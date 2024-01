CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WEATHER HEADLINES



Temps in the 30s and 40s this morning

Warmer and sunny this afternoon

Arctic air arrives next week!



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Gorgeous! Sunny and dry.

High: 74ºF

Winds: South at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warmer.

Low: 58°F

Winds: South-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with disrespectful winds!

High: 77ºF

Winds: South-southeast at 20 to 30 mph, gusting 40 -50 mph.

Have a wonderful day!