Chilly morning, warm afternoon

Temperatures climbing from the 40s to the 80s this afternoon
Lagarto Sunset_ Georgette Fore
Posted at 5:44 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 06:44:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Today will offer two seasons: Winter and Fall! This mornings low temperatures in the 40s and 50s will rebound to near average in low 80s this afternoon. Dry air and clear skies are responsible for the wide range. We stay sunny and dry into the week. With warmer weather through Sunday, make sure to get outside and enjoy the pleasant conditions!

Humid will steadily increase as we head into next week. Our next cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday: expect isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon Monday, ending by lunchtime on Tuesday.

For our coastal waters, there is a low risk of rip currents along our beaches. Surf will be two feet or less. Slather on the sunblock, our UV index is high today!

Have a wonderful Friday, Jr. everyone!

