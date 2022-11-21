Chilly & drizzly start to the holiday week

Watch Now
After Monday, temperatures well below normal this week.
Posted at 6:06 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 08:12:10-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Happy Monday! It's cold out there this morning, so bundle up. As you stack on the layers, it's a cold idea top your outfit off with a windbreaker or light rain jacket. Drizzly and breezy conditions are here to get the week started.

By this afternoon, our temperatures will hover near 50ºF. In Corpus Christi, the high temperatures should briefly climb to 53ºF, then quickly sink back down to the upper 40s as we heading into this evening. Expect cloudy, misty, and drizzly conditions to linger for most of the day. A breeze from the north-northeast stick around throughout the day on the order of 10-20 MPH.

Expect drier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday despite a few stray showers and mostly cloudy skies. Thanksgiving Day will by warmer with temperatures in the 70s. Expect rain in the forecast as our next cold front approaches. The the front looks to arrive later Thursday night, showers and storms will begin out ahead of that front. and linger into the first half of your Friday.

Drier conditions will arrive by the weekend. Finally! The sun returns to the Coastal Bend with temperatures much closer to average.

Have a wonderful and safe week!

