Chilly AM, Warm PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

With an even cooler start this morning, you'll want to grab a sweater before you head out the door. Layers will be your friend today because temperatures will warm about 30 degrees from morning to afternoon. The outdoors will feel great today with highs in the upper 70s, low humidity, light winds, and abundant sunshine. Enjoy it now because temperatures across the region will continue to warm throughout the week.

By Friday, afternoons will return to the low 90s. While this is above our average for this time of the year, the humidity won't be oppressive, and conditions will still feel comfortable outside. Significant rainfall is not in the forecast now but may return early next week.

Have a terrific Tuesday!