Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Change is on the way!

Finally, a big in our repetitive weather pattern is in the forecast.
Sunrise Over the Gulf - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Amaraldo
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Amaraldo
Sunrise Over the Gulf - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Amaraldo
Sunrise Over the Gulf - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Amaraldo
Posted at 7:38 AM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 08:46:08-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Fri-yay!

This morning is starting much like every other morning this week: foggy! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the Coastal Bend until 9 a.m. By late morning, the clouds part and sunshine brings our temperatures to the 80s once again. Today's highs will be a bit lower thanks to a humid, east wind 10-15 MPH. This weekend we'll challenge record high temperatures; it's most likely we'll tie or break Sunday's record high temp: 93ºF set back in 1980.

A cold front will arrive late Sunday night, bringing cooler temperatures, clouds, and much needed rain. Don't worry— better weather will return by midweek, so the Spring Break forecast is not ruined! High temperatures next week will range from about 70-85ºF.

If you're heading to the beach, please be safe! You can check the latest beach conditions here.

Happy Spring Break!!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019