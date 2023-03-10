Change is on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Fri-yay!

This morning is starting much like every other morning this week: foggy! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the Coastal Bend until 9 a.m. By late morning, the clouds part and sunshine brings our temperatures to the 80s once again. Today's highs will be a bit lower thanks to a humid, east wind 10-15 MPH. This weekend we'll challenge record high temperatures; it's most likely we'll tie or break Sunday's record high temp: 93ºF set back in 1980.

A cold front will arrive late Sunday night, bringing cooler temperatures, clouds, and much needed rain. Don't worry— better weather will return by midweek, so the Spring Break forecast is not ruined! High temperatures next week will range from about 70-85ºF.

If you're heading to the beach, please be safe! You can check the latest beach conditions here.

Happy Spring Break!!