Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Can't stop the heat!

Warm stretch of weather continues through the end of the week
sunriseic82918.jpg
Ian Cummings
sunriseic82918.jpg
Posted at 4:20 AM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 05:20:28-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day Coastal Bend!

Today we're hitting 'copy' and 'paste' with out forecast. A Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the local bays and waterways, as well as the near-shore waters. A foggy start will once again transition to a warm and humid afternoon. Expect a sun/cloud mix and breezy conditions going through the second half of our day.

This pattern looks to continue until high pressure both at the surface and 'upstairs' in the atmosphere finally budge. Hope for a cold front on Friday is gone; along with it, our rain chances for this week. Our next best chance of rain comes with another cold front that will be successful in moving through the Coastal Bend. The front will drop our temperatures closer to average (but still above) and provide the opportunity for isolated showers and a rumble of thunder. Otherwise, next week's temperature trend looks to rebound quickly.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019