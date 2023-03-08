Can't stop the heat!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day Coastal Bend!

Today we're hitting 'copy' and 'paste' with out forecast. A Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the local bays and waterways, as well as the near-shore waters. A foggy start will once again transition to a warm and humid afternoon. Expect a sun/cloud mix and breezy conditions going through the second half of our day.

This pattern looks to continue until high pressure both at the surface and 'upstairs' in the atmosphere finally budge. Hope for a cold front on Friday is gone; along with it, our rain chances for this week. Our next best chance of rain comes with another cold front that will be successful in moving through the Coastal Bend. The front will drop our temperatures closer to average (but still above) and provide the opportunity for isolated showers and a rumble of thunder. Otherwise, next week's temperature trend looks to rebound quickly.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!