Calm & pleasant weekend

Happy Weekend :)

Today's forecast consists of drier air and temperatures topping out in the mid 70’s. We will be free of any rain activity and will remain mostly dry throughout the day. However, cloudy conditions will persist. Our winds will remain calm blowing from the NW between 6-10 mph.

Conditions will be pleasant for tonight's Christmas tree lighting with temperatures dipping to the low 70’s and upper 60’s, winds will be just below 7mph. Maybe a light sweater depending on how you layer up :)

For Sunday expect a similar weather pattern, with lows in the 50’s for the next several days. Cool and calm conditions will be the main pattern this weekend.

Have a wonderful day!