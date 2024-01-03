Bye rain, hello sunshine!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

The rain is gone and cooler, drier conditions are here for Wednesday. Temps will rise to the lower 60s this afternoon with more sunshine! Breezy north-northwest winds will shift from the northeast this afternoon and fall closer to 10 mph. Expect a chilly start to Thursday morning with morning temperatures near average in the upper 40s.

While Tuesday produced much-needed rainfall across the area, another chance for rain returns later Thursday night and into the first half of Friday. After a gorgeous weekend, yet another rainmaker looks to arrive late Sunday into Monday. This generous weather pattern is going to keep up in a rain surplus as we begin the year— great news!

Have a wonderful day!