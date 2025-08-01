BYE, JULY: The month may be ending, but the latest Coastal Bend heatwave isn't

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heatwave continues
- Heat risk increasing
- No significant rainfall expected
Near-record heat continues across the Coastal Bend. In fact, July was warmer than usual and drier than usual. This pattern will continue into August.
Overnight, expect temps in the low to middle 70s; with plentiful humidity, that 'air-you-can-wear' feeling will greet us tomorrow morning. By afternoon, highs will again challenge records and feel as hot as 105-110ºF. The trend of warm mornings and hot afternoons will continue through the first week of August.
This 'repeat heat' can make it hard for folks to cool down and heat-illness will be more likely for those without ample air conditioning or hydration. Check in on your loved ones. Heat alerts likely won't be issued because we'll stay just under the criteria, but even without alerts, heat-illness can occur. Prolonged heat can be dangerous, even if heat alerts are not issued. Please check on kids, pets, and the elderly. Stay cool!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Warmer and humid
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Fri-YAY Night: Partly cloudy, humid
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great evening!