BYE-BYE RAIN! A dry weekend with warmer temps awaits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dry conditions return to the Coastal Bend

That's all folks! The big rain event is over. Overall, the Coastal Bend did quite well in terms of rainfall accumulation. We got the best of both worlds: plentiful rainfall and only localized flooding.

WX Lake levels have risen as a result of this weeks heavy rainfall!

Over the weekend, expect the return of sunshine and warm temps. As a dry weather pattern returns, our afternoon high temperatures return to the 80s, too. Next week, the hot and humid 90s will give neighbors a hint of summer. By all means it seems as though April will be off to a warm start.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mild and foggy

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Increasing clouds

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a fantastic weekend!