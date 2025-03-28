BYE-BYE RAIN! A dry weekend with warmer temps awaits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Lake Levels have risen as a result of our heavy rain event!
- Dry conditions return to the Coastal Bend
That's all folks! The big rain event is over. Overall, the Coastal Bend did quite well in terms of rainfall accumulation. We got the best of both worlds: plentiful rainfall and only localized flooding.
Over the weekend, expect the return of sunshine and warm temps. As a dry weather pattern returns, our afternoon high temperatures return to the 80s, too. Next week, the hot and humid 90s will give neighbors a hint of summer. By all means it seems as though April will be off to a warm start.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mild and foggy
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Sun/cloud mix
Temperature: High 84ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Increasing clouds
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Have a fantastic weekend!