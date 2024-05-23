Watch Now
Brutal heat/humidity to persist through Memorial Day; excessive heat possible

KRIS
The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Forecast
thumbnail_2024 hcn fcst.jpg
Posted at 2:27 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 16:11:14-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Relentless heat and humidity courtesy an upper-level high over northeast Mexico is not expected to abate until early next week. Isolated showers and storms may dot the area late Monday night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat Advisories are expected through the weekend, and Excessive Heat Warnings may be needed
  • A weak cold front will ease our pain by midweek while allowing isolated showers and thunderstorms

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 30 mph

Friday:
Sunny, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near115 degrees
Winds:
south southeast 18 to 33 mph

Saturday:
Mostly sunny, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 115 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 17 to 32 mph

The extended Memorial Day weekend may be among the hottest on record for the Coastal Bend. Please prepare accordingly.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
