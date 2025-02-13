CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Hope you're staying warm today!!

Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.

Disrespectful winds will gust to 40 mph today

Thursday really flipped the script for us with morning lows in the 30s and 40s! The strong winds, cloudy skies will keep temps cool through early afternoon. Afternoon pockets of sunshine should help temps jump to the middle and perhaps even upper 50s for some coastal neighborhoods. Clouds will return tonight, working in our favor to keep Friday morning slightly cooler. As disrespectful winds dial back overnight, the 'feels like' temps will be friendlier, too.

BRISK FORECAST: Thursday will remain chilly and windy across the Coastal Bend (2-13-25)

Temps will near 80ºF by Saturday will more sunshine and the return of southerly winds. Cold Front #3 arrives late Saturday to keep our temperatures sporadic. Expect seasonal temps for President's Day and a chance of rain next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and very windy

Temperature: High 57ºF

Winds: NE 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, less windy

Temperature: Low 46ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Valentine's Day: Cloudy, more humid

Temperature: High 59ºF

Winds: NE 5-15

