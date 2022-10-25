Breezy, sunny, and cool!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

It's a chilly start for us with temperatures in the 60's this morning. The sudden drop in temperatures is thanks to a fast-moving cold front that moved through early this morning. Breezy conditions persist, but winds will come down throughout the morning. Expect the cooler, drier air moving in to make for absolutely gorgeous conditions this afternoon! With highs near 80ºF, this afternoon will be perfect for lunch on the patio. Get out and enjoy it!

This lovely weather will be short-lived. Onshore flow returns late Wednesday, increasing humidity. Thursday and Friday will bring scattered showers to our area.