Breezy, stormy start to the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Monday morning!

Sunday's little showers streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico will expand to isolated showers and storms as we start the week today. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is forecasting a marginal to slight risk of severe weather for the Coastal Bend later today. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts! Some good options: follow KRIS 6 News on social media, download the Storm Shield App, and bookmark the KRIS 6 News homepage!

Temperatures will be warm, but limited under mostly cloudy skies. Expect highs in the middle 80s today, with breezy south winds on the order of 15-25 MPH (gusting more than 30 MPH at times). Shower activity will pick up as we head into Monday evening. The bulk of the storms will occur from 12 AM - 3 AM as the cold front moves through the Coastal Bend the main threat of severe weather will be in the form of strong winds (in excess of 60 MPH) and hail one inch in diameter or great. A brief tornado is unlikely, but can't be ruled out. The storms quickly clear out following the front and most of Tuesday will be dry and sunny.

As our next cold front arrives, winds will shift from the northwest, still blowing strong. Temperatures on Tuesday morning will fall to the 50s and 60s once again. Windy conditions will finally subside Tuesday night as cooler, drier air flows into the region. The cool down is limited, however; another cold front arrives at the end of this week, bring humid and rainy conditions before another bout of cooler, drier air.

There is a high risk of rip currents along our beaches and a Small Craft Advisory is in effect through early Tuesday afternoon.

Have a wonderful week!