Breezy Hump Day ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Today is another warm one, with morning low temperatures in the lower 70s. Patchy fog is happening across our inland communities but should dissipate soon after sunrise as winds begin to pick up. Aside from a few clouds, today will be very sunny and warm. 'Feels like' temps will return to the upper 90s again.

Our persistent weather pattern continues through the weekend thanks to high pressure parked above us in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will provide the same sunny, humid, and breezy weather throughout the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

Have a great day!