Breezy and warm with sea breeze showers this weekend, but stay hydrated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend, with breezy afternoons and isolated sea breeze showers. Be watchful for excessive heat each afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sea breeze showers will produce localized but brief heavy rain and gusty winds

Heat indices will be 105 to 109 each afternoon

Eyes will be on the tropics later next week for possible Gulf activity

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated sea breeze showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

East southeast 6 to 12 mph

Tonight:

Mostly clear and breezy

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

East southeast 10 to 20 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated sea breeze showers

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Generally good beach conditions expected this weekend, but beware of moderate rip current risks.