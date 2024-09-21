Watch Now
Breezy and warm with sea breeze showers this weekend, but stay hydrated

Upper-level high pressure lingers over the Southern Plains while enough Gulf moisture will allow sea breeze showers this weekend; meanwhile, eyes are on the Caribbean for tropical development.
Courtesy National Hurricane Center
Potential for tropical development late next week Caribbean Sea.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend, with breezy afternoons and isolated sea breeze showers. Be watchful for excessive heat each afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Sea breeze showers will produce localized but brief heavy rain and gusty winds
  • Heat indices will be 105 to 109 each afternoon
  • Eyes will be on the tropics later next week for possible Gulf activity

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated sea breeze showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East southeast 6 to 12 mph

Tonight:
Mostly clear and breezy
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 20 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated sea breeze showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Generally good beach conditions expected this weekend, but beware of moderate rip current risks.

