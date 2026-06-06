Breezy and muggy turns to rain chances to end the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday all!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

MUGGY BUT DRY TONIGHT, RAIN CHANCES RETURN TOMORROW

Tonight is expected to be muggy and breezy, but overall not too bad to take things out on the town. However, rain is on the horizon, returning tomorrow, and lasting through Monday.

This afternoon, the forecast models were giving us a bit of a headache, as half were saying we will see widespread rain, while the other half said we will be mostly dry tomorrow. With contradicting models, I, of course, tend to go down the middle, saying there will likely be some rain, but that it won't be all day, and it won't rain everywhere. With that said, there definitely is a chance for a shower and/or storm tomorrow, so I advise you to watch the skies for dark clouds. If, and when you hear thunder, head indoors until the storm passes.

Monday will have low storm chances too, but beyond that, we are looking much drier for the week ahead. That doesn't include humidity- it will undoubtedly be humid over the next week.

Temperatures continue to seasonable, with each afternoon ending up in the high 80s to low 90s. It's that time of year to always pack extra waters in your lunch, wear light-colored and breatheable clothing, and don't over-exert yourself as we get used to these high humidity levels. Enjoy folks!

Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!