Breezy and Humid Tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI —We are going to see another hot and humid end to our weekend here in the Coastal Bend. Look for a daytime high on Sunday of 92 degrees with the winds picking up out of the south. We will also be seeing increasing humidity the next few days. This will lead to more dangerous weather conditions as the heat index values will range from 105 to around 115 degrees. People should use extreme caution when spending a lot of time outdoors. Monday will likely be the hottest day of the week. We are also watching a frontal boundary that will move close to the area on Tuesday. This could lead to some pretty decent rain chances late Monday and into Tuesday. Expect some drier weather conditions for the latter half of the week.