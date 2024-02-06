Best day of the week!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Get outside today— it's going to be gorgeous!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny skies and light winds

Clouds and wind return Wednesday

Tracking showers over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny skies and light winds— perfect!

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: NE becoming SE 10 to15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, warmer.

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: ESE 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer.

Temperature: High 74ºF

Winds: SE 20 to 30 mph

Have a terrific day!