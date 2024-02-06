Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Best day of the week!

A sunny Tuesday with light winds is ahead
Stefanie's WX 2-6-24
Posted at 7:23 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 08:36:56-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Get outside today— it's going to be gorgeous!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Sunny skies and light winds
  • Clouds and wind return Wednesday
  • Tracking showers over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny skies and light winds— perfect!
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: NE becoming SE 10 to15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, warmer.
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: ESE 5 to 10 mph

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer.
Temperature: High 74ºF
Winds: SE 20 to 30 mph

Have a terrific day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019