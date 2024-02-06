Best day of the week!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! Get outside today— it's going to be gorgeous!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Sunny skies and light winds
- Clouds and wind return Wednesday
- Tracking showers over the weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny skies and light winds— perfect!
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: NE becoming SE 10 to15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, warmer.
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: ESE 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer.
Temperature: High 74ºF
Winds: SE 20 to 30 mph
Have a terrific day!