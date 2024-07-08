Watch Now
Beryl leaves, heat advisories return

'Feels like' temps will be in the triple digits this afternoon
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jul 08, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday! We were dealt a kind hand of cards with Hurricane Beryl tracking far enough east where we saw very little impacts in the Coastal Bend. As turn the page on tropical trouble, heat alerts return to the forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat Advisories on deck to go into effect this afternoon from 2pm until 7pm for most of the Coastal Bend
  • Light winds
  • Beneficial rainfall on the way during the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and Partly Sunny
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: W 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph

Have a great day!

