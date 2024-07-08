Beryl leaves, heat advisories return

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Monday! We were dealt a kind hand of cards with Hurricane Beryl tracking far enough east where we saw very little impacts in the Coastal Bend. As turn the page on tropical trouble, heat alerts return to the forecast.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Advisories on deck to go into effect this afternoon from 2pm until 7pm for most of the Coastal Bend
- Light winds
- Beneficial rainfall on the way during the midweek
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Hot and Partly Sunny
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph
