Below normal temps & some sun today

CORPUS CHRISTI — Some slightly cooler and drier air will move into the Coastal Bend today and provide a relatively nice day over the area with some sunshine returning this afternoon as well.

This will be short-lived as moisture will begin to pool back into the area as south-easterly winds take over heading into the weekend.

This means that more clouds and another round of some rainfall comes back into the forecast for much of Saturday and lingering into Sunday.

A few weak upper-level disturbance will interact with moisture streaming off the Gulf and provide the best chances of rain Saturday before everything starts to move more northward late Sunday and into next week. Still, some of the showers and storms could be on the strong side and have gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail associated with them. Some locations could pick up another couple inches of rain this weekend.

Today: Cool start, afternoon sunshine with good mix of clouds, below normal highs…High: 81…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: More clouds, still cool and pleasant…Low: 67…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Clouds start to fill back in, turning breezy, still warm…High: 82…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, scattered to numerous showers and storms, some severe with locally heavy rain…High: 80…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, some severe with locally heavy rain…High: 84…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, windy and a few stray showers, most of the rain moves north…High: 87…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, windy and some stray showers…High: 88…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Don’t put away the umbrella just yet! Have a great day!