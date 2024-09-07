Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beautiful weekend in store for the Coastal Bend, but keep those umbrellas handy

rickmoore.jpg
Courtesy Rick Moore
Heavy downpours expected again next week for the Coastal Bend
rickmoore.jpg
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Low humidity and mild temperatures will prevail this weekend, but prepare for more heavy rain next week

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Fair skies, warm afternoons and mild nights through the weekend
  • Tropical moisture roars back into the region early next week
  • Heavy downpours expected Tuesday and Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny and warm but quite windy
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
North15 to 30 mph

Tonight:
Mostly clear, breezy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
North Northeast 13 to 23 mph

Sunday:
Sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
North Northeast 14 to 23 mph

While dry conditions prevail this weekend, soils are saturated and additional heavy rain will mean ponding and flash flooding next week. Be prepared.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.