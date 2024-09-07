Beautiful weekend in store for the Coastal Bend, but keep those umbrellas handy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Low humidity and mild temperatures will prevail this weekend, but prepare for more heavy rain next week
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Fair skies, warm afternoons and mild nights through the weekend
- Tropical moisture roars back into the region early next week
- Heavy downpours expected Tuesday and Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly sunny and warm but quite windy
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
North15 to 30 mph
Tonight:
Mostly clear, breezy and mild
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
North Northeast 13 to 23 mph
Sunday:
Sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
North Northeast 14 to 23 mph
While dry conditions prevail this weekend, soils are saturated and additional heavy rain will mean ponding and flash flooding next week. Be prepared.