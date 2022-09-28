Beach Watch: rough surf, coastal flooding expected locally from Ian

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Today will be another exceptional day here in the Coastal Bend! Temperatures will top out near 90ºF areawide with low humidity. Sunny and dry conditions with below average temperatures are here to stay well into next week. You can expect breezy conditions today as dry air continues to settle into the region. Winds will generally be from the northeast at 10-15 MPH.

If this beautiful weather makes you want to head to the coast, please be careful! We are expecting unfriendly conditions along the middle Texas coast in response to Hurricane Ian on the other side of the Gulf of Mexico. Much like when someone does a cannonball jump into the opposite side of a swimming pool, Ian will trigger rough surf and coastal flooding at our beaches. Inundation of coastal access roads and water up to the dunes is possible this evening into Thursday evening— particularly tonight when high tide occurs (just after 6:30 p.m.). Dangerous rip currents can also be expected. You can check the very latest beach conditions here.

Remember, you can always get the latest updates on Hot Topics in the Tropics in the KRIS 6 Hurricane Center.

