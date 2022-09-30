Beach conditions will improve this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

Friday will be another spectacular day around the Coastal Bend with temperatures near 90ºF. There is much change from our pleasant pattern aside from a slight change in wind direction. Our winds will begin to return to a move onshore flow from the east. The direction will provide more moisture and allow for a few clouds to return on Sunday. Our humidity will also be on the rise through the beginning of next week. Expect a slight increase in mugginess, but overall we'll still have a wonderful weather pattern well into next week.

Along our gulf-facing beaches, the risk of coastal flooding and rip currents will persist into at least Saturday morning. Please use caution when heading to the coast. If you are going to spend sometime on the water, be mindful of the beach flags. Remember you can always check the latest beach conditions here.

In the tropics, Ian is nearly done. It is forecast to make landfall along the South Carolina coast tonight as a Category 1 hurricane. It will dump heavy rainfall, produce strong winds and damaging storms surge for that area before fizzling out over the Appalachian mountains. Other wise the tropics are fairly quiet, with a single tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has potential to develop over the next couple of days.

Have a great weekend!