Back to the 80s we go

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

This morning, I'm tracking a line of showers moving from south to north across the area. The rain is light, and very little is likely to accumulate but is helping to water the lawn today. Drought conditions persist and the Drought Monitor will update again later this morning.

It's a warm and muggy start in South Texas on this Thursday. Temperatures are back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. By this afternoon, breezy southeast winds 15-25 mph will help temperatures rebound to the low to mid 80s. This warming pattern continues through Friday, when our highs reach the upper 80s.

A week cold front looks to arrive in the Coastal Bend early Saturday, but won't pass completely through the region. This means our "cool down" from that front will be minimal. Temps then continue into the low 90s by Monday!

Have a great day!