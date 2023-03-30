Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Back to the 80s we go

Warm and humid conditions to remain in the forecast
Cloudy skies in South Texas - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Anna Garcia
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Anna Garcia<br/>
Cloudy skies in South Texas - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Anna Garcia
Cloudy skies in South Texas - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Anna Garcia
Posted at 6:09 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 08:02:17-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

This morning, I'm tracking a line of showers moving from south to north across the area. The rain is light, and very little is likely to accumulate but is helping to water the lawn today. Drought conditions persist and the Drought Monitor will update again later this morning.

It's a warm and muggy start in South Texas on this Thursday. Temperatures are back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. By this afternoon, breezy southeast winds 15-25 mph will help temperatures rebound to the low to mid 80s. This warming pattern continues through Friday, when our highs reach the upper 80s.

A week cold front looks to arrive in the Coastal Bend early Saturday, but won't pass completely through the region. This means our "cool down" from that front will be minimal. Temps then continue into the low 90s by Monday!

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019