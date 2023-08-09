Watch Now
Back-to-School scorcher

Hot, humid, and windy conditions persist
Sunrise at Ropes Park Lu Ann Kingsbury
Posted at 3:59 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 04:59:44-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Many students will head back to school today, but they won't need a sweater for the bus stop this morning! Conditions are warm and muggy to start the day and will only become less pleasant throughout the day. Windy conditions will offer a little relief for the bus ride home this afternoon, with gusts up to 30 mph.

As a reminder, this is typically the hottest week of the year for Corpus Christi-- and it certainly feels like it! Heat alerts will be in effect for all over the Coastal Bend from noon to 8 p.m. 'Feels like' temps will return to the 110-125 range again this afternoon. A Red Flag Warning (fire danger) will be in effect for the Brush Country from 1 - 7 p.m. Please limit time outdoors and be mindful not to make sparks!

Have a wonderful day!

