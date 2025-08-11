BACK TO SCHOOL FORECAST: Sunny and muggy with a chance of t-showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Closer to seasonal temperatures
- Slight rain chances
- Worsening heat risk into the midweek
It's the first day of school for some school districts in the Coastal Bend, and the forecast looks to be pretty agreeable. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal, reaching the mid-90s with heat index values around 106°F. With some help from a weak mid-level disturbance and the afternoon sea breeze, stray t-showers are possible for coastal and northern neighborhoods.
Rain chances will remain in the forecast tomorrow and towards the end of the work week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny with a chance of t-showers
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: More sunshine and chance for showers
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Have a great day and first day of school!