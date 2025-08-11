BACK TO SCHOOL FORECAST: Sunny and muggy with a chance of t-showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Closer to seasonal temperatures

Slight rain chances

Worsening heat risk into the midweek

It's the first day of school for some school districts in the Coastal Bend, and the forecast looks to be pretty agreeable. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal, reaching the mid-90s with heat index values around 106°F. With some help from a weak mid-level disturbance and the afternoon sea breeze, stray t-showers are possible for coastal and northern neighborhoods.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast tomorrow and towards the end of the work week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with a chance of t-showers

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: More sunshine and chance for showers

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a great day and first day of school!