At or near triple digit heat today and tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As all eyes continue to be over Louisiana/Mississippi as Ida continues to track inland and bring devastating wind, storm surge, and rain over the southeast. Ida, still a tropical storm, is forecast to weak into a tropical depression and ultimately a remnant low over the next 24-48 hours, but could still bring torrential 5-7 inch rainfall totals in addition to what has already fallen.

For us in South Texas, we have subsidence and drier air that is filtering on the back-side of Ida and will result in very hot and steamy temperatures and conditions. Afternoon highs over a good portion of the Coastal Bend will be approaching 100 degrees! Residents are urged to stay cautious and drink plenty of water if outdoors, especially those who are working.

We will hold on to a High Rip Current Risk over all Gulf-facing beaches. Those who are heading to the beaches should use extreme caution. Also, Coastal Flood Advisories are in place for all coastal locations until 7AM. Water may be reaching up to the dunes.

We’ll have another very hot, near 100 day, tomorrow for us, but then we’ll start to get some more moisture stream in off the Gulf and coupled with a few minor disturbances swinging overhead will result in some isolated showers from the middle of the week right into the weekend. No day is looking like a washout though. Rainfall accumulations look to stay well below a half inch of rain for many through early next week.

Today: Blazing hot and mainly sunny, only a stray shower…High: 99…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, quiet and warm…Low: 75…Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, blazing hot and breezy…High: 98…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: A few more clouds, isolated showers, but still hot…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with some isolated showers…High: 96…Wind: SE 9-18 MPH

Friday: Partly cloudy and steamy with a few isolated showers…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy skies, some isolated showers, still hot…High’s: 90s

Have a great day and stay cool!