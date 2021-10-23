Another Warm End to the Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI — It was another pleasant start to our weekend here in the Coastal Bend. We saw a mixture of sunshine and clouds with daytime highs mostly in the upper 80s. A few isolated showers also developed primarily along the coastal regions. The forecast for tonight calls for partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog. Look for an overnight low around 72 degrees. Tomorrow we can expect mostly sunny and warm weather conditions. The afternoon high on Sunday will be around 88 degrees with the winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour. We can expect similar weather conditions on Monday.

Our weather pattern is going to start to change on Tuesday. We will see more widespread showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front that will roll through late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We can expect sunny and cooler weather behind the front. Daytime highs in the latter half of the week will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.