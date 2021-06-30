Another round of scattered showers in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve had another damp week in the Coastal Bend with tropical downpours scattered around the region. Some locations have picked up well over an inch of rainfall since Monday. Officially out at Corpus Christi International, we picked up over half an inch yesterday which has kept our yearly rainfall average near 7 inches above normal.

We’ll have another round of scattered tropical rain showers in the area today. Like previous days, not everyone will participate and around the shower activity there could potentially be some locally heavy rainfall in a short amount of time along with some gusty winds.

The tropical moisture tap will be closed off, somewhat, going towards the end of the week and we’ll go from isolated to scattered showers to just mainly stray activity Thursday and into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Early next week, a weak frontal boundary will stall just north of us and bring another round of showers and storms by Tuesday.

Today: Scattered tropical showers and storms, afternoon sunshine, still hot…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Few stray showers, muggy and mild…Low: 74…Wind: Light and Variable.

Thursday: More sunshine, warmer and only a stray shower…High: 91…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid; stray shower…High: 93…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, hot and a passing shower…High: 93…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Still plenty of clouds, a passing shower, warm and muggy…High: 92…Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

Monday: Mainly cloudy, bit more of a breeze, shower activity picking up north…High: 90…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and be safe on area roads when showers move through the area!