Another round of heat & wind today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s all about the above normal temperatures to end out 2021 here in South Texas.

As we remain under the control of upper-level high pressure, we’ll be averaging around 10-20 degrees above seasonal average for afternoon high temperatures through the rest of the week and into the very early parts of next year.

Not to worry though, if you are wanting some of the cooler and more seasonal temperatures, they are on the way and will arrive Saturday. Though, most of the colder air won’t be felt until late Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning as some of the coldest air of the season makes its way into South Texas.

In the meantime, we’ll be dealing with at or near record high temperatures for the next couple of days.

Winds will still be on the breezy side for today, though they’ll subside by later this evening. We’ll have light winds on Wednesday and Thursday too. However, by Friday and into Saturday and especially Sunday as the front get closer, moves in and then sweeps by, the northerly winds by early Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon will be gusting around 30-45 MPH. So, if you are looking to do outdoor activities with minimal wind, Wednesday and Thursday are your days.

The rainfall opportunity is not looking great through the next 7-days. Even with the front moving through over the weekend, most if not all the rain will be to our north and east.

Today: Plenty of sun mixed with some cloud coverage, breezy and very warm with at or near record high temperatures…High: 85…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stuffy and mild…Low: 68…Wind: S 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, very warm and less wind…High: 85…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: Another round of light wind, but staying warm and muggy…High: 82…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Wind ramps back up with the warm and muggy conditions…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-30 MPH.

Saturday: Transition day as cold front begins to move in throughout the afternoon hours; we’ll still heat up before the cooler air filters in…High: 84…SSW 10-20 MPH and eventually turning North 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Sunday: Chilly morning and mainly clear skies with much cooler temperatures and very gusty winds…High: 61…Wind: NNW 20-40 MPH and gusting.

