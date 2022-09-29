Another lovely day, despite rough beach conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Today will be another spectacular day. Expect afternoon highs to top out near 90ºF, which is near-average for this time of the year. Abundant sunshine and low humidity will make for very comfortable conditions around the Coastal Bend.

Inland areas will see light winds, generally from the northeast. Coastal communities will have a bit of a breezy through the afternoon, with winds near 10 MPH.

Rough conditions along our coast are still in the forecast today. Small Craft and Coastal Flood Advisories are in effect today, as the Gulf of Mexico continues to churn in response to Ian.

Seas of 5-8 feet can occur in the near shore waters, so use caution. along the coastal, the tide may come up to the dunes and make beach driving or some access roads treacherous.

These conditions are expected to improve as we head into the weekend and the Gulf finds balance in the wake of Ian.

There is a high risk of rip currents today— remember to heed the beach warning flags, swim with a buddy, and never swim near jetties or pier where the current is strongest.

Happy Friday Jr.!