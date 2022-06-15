Another batch of Saharan dust arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day, Coastal Bend!

Wednesday's forecast began with a treat: a few light showers in the western communities of our viewing area. No rain has been measured at our official reporting stations and it is likely that due to dry air, much of the rain isn't even reaching the ground. The activity is already coming to an end as the upper level low pressure causing it begins to move away.

Don't count on any more rain in the forecast though. Another batch of Saharan dust will arrive today and suppress rainfall as drier air moves in. Our air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups today through Friday on account of the arrive of this latest batch. Our skies will also be on spectacular display with red and orange hues.

The rest of today will be a repeat of the past few days with hot, humid, and hazy conditions. Temperatures will quickly climb to the middle 80s by mid-morning. Our high temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90s later this afternoon; of course, the 'feels like' temperatures will be hotter, in the lower 100s.

Have a great day!