ALMOST FRIDAY: A pleasant Thursday evening ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Hazy overnight

Saharan dust leaves Friday afternoon

Slim rain chances return this weekend

Tonight will feel more pleasant as humidity takes a step back and temperatures remain slightly cooler. This is the benefit of Saharan dust in our atmosphere as well as the southerly winds here at the ground-level. While the Saharan dust will make for a hazy sunrise, it'll move to our north by early afternoon. If you have respiratory sensitivities, this marks an improvement in our air quality. Temps start off in the mid- to upper 70s Fri-YAY morning and top out in the mid- to upper 90s by afternoon. No rain is in the forecast until the weekend arrives, and even then, chances are slim. Temperatures will be increasing and that can 'cook up' a few isolated t-showers. No significant rainfall is expected over the next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, hazy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Decreasing hazy, windy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, hazy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great evening!