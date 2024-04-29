Air-you-can-wear week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Fake summer continues this week with very warm and humid conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



'Air-you-can-wear' all week

Daily rain chances

Foggy/hazy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix and oppressively humid!

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: S/ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Isolated showers, foggy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Isolated showers, mostly sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a marvelous day!