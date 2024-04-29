Air-you-can-wear week ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Fake summer continues this week with very warm and humid conditions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Air-you-can-wear' all week
- Daily rain chances
- Foggy/hazy conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix and oppressively humid!
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: S/ESE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Isolated showers, foggy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Isolated showers, mostly sunny afternoon
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Have a marvelous day!