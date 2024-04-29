Watch Now
Air-you-can-wear week ahead

Oppressive humidity and daily rain chances expected
Stefanie's WX 4-29-24
Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 08:14:37-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Fake summer continues this week with very warm and humid conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • 'Air-you-can-wear' all week
  • Daily rain chances
  • Foggy/hazy conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix and oppressively humid!
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: S/ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Isolated showers, foggy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Isolated showers, mostly sunny afternoon
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Have a marvelous day!

