Air you can wear? No thanks!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

It was a mild Taco Tuesday in the Coastal Bend once you consider the cooler conditions this morning and the tame humidity this afternoon. Don't get to comfortable though! 'Air-you-can-wear' will be back in the forecast over the next couple of days as humidity gradually rises to the "oppressive" category. Expect morning low temperatures in the lower 70s Wednesday morning; shortly after sunshin, 'feels like' temps will skyrocket back to the triple digits (likely by late morning).

Aside from a few extra clouds over the next couple of days and the muggy feeling outdoors, we won't see much change in the weather over the next week. Autumn begins Saturday, but any hope for a cool-down will have to wait until at least the end of next week.

Have a great night!