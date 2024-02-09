Air you can wear

Watch Now
Warm and humid conditions kick off the weekend
Stefanie's WX 2-9-24
Posted at 8:08 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 09:11:31-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! There are lots of festivities going on this weekend and for the most part, the weather should cooperate.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Very humid through Sunday afternoon
  • First 80ºF expected Friday
  • Showers begin early Saturday morning through early afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with more peeks of sunshine, windy.
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, showers begin after midnight.
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph

Saturday: Morning t-showers, afternoon clouds. Breezy.
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Happy a safe and awesome weekend!

