Air you can wear

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! There are lots of festivities going on this weekend and for the most part, the weather should cooperate.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Very humid through Sunday afternoon

First 80ºF expected Friday

Showers begin early Saturday morning through early afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with more peeks of sunshine, windy.

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, showers begin after midnight.

Temperature: Low 65ºF

Winds: SE 10 to 15 mph

Saturday: Morning t-showers, afternoon clouds. Breezy.

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Happy a safe and awesome weekend!