After several days of rain and cool, skies will clear and temperatures warm the remainder of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A vigorous upper-level disturbance brought more significant rainfall to the Coastal Bend early today, but with its passing rain ends and a warming trend begins. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain fell over much of the area since late Thursday, but only a few hundredths of an inch will fall this afternoon. Still, cloud cover will limit afternoon temperatures to the middle 60s today.

No additional rainfall is expected over the next week, and with daytime sun afternoon temperatures will climb through the 70s into the lower 80s by the coming weekend. Overnight readings will linger in the 50s to lower 60s. A north wind will become more northeasterly by midweek but remain generally light.

A Small Craft Advisory for the intercoastal waterways, bays and adjacent coastal waters will remain in effect through early tomorrow. Choppy to rough bays and 5 to 9 foot seas can be expected through Tuesday, so, small craft will need to exercise caution.

A tropical disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean will move little initially, but take a northeasterly track toward Hispanola by late week. The system has a medium chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, but will have no impact on the Texas coast. The Eastern Pacific Basin remains quiet.

