After a pair of sunny days, you'll need the umbrella

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday and Wednesday were a pair of fair weather days that will be followed by a pair of rainy days so grab the umbrella!

Tonight, the clouds return with breezy and cool conditions. Expect morning lows on Thursday to be near 60ºF. Steady east winds remain 15-20 MPH shifting from the southeast throughout the day. Thursday will be warmer with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers. By Thursday evening into the overnight, showers are accompanied by a few thunderstorms.

Friday begins warm with morning lows near 70ºF. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be moving through the Coastal Bend for much of the day. The KRIS 6 Weather Team is careful tracking the potential for severe weather in our area during the day on Friday. Some storms could produce hail and gusty winds, though much of the activity will be to our north in the Victoria Crossroads. Winds will be breezy from the southeast at 13-21 MPH.

The rain exits just in time for the weekend. Highs rise into the 90s on Saturday, but a dry cold front during the afternoon will make for a comfortable evening. Temperatures return to about average on Sunday into Monday. Tuesday evening presents another chance of showers and storms into Wednesday.

