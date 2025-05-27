ACTIVE TUESDAY: Hot and humid afternoon with strong storms expected tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

'Feels like' temps near 100ºF

Strong storms tonight, some severe

Despite the cool start from overnight storms, it's going to be a hot and humid day. Be sure to check on children, pets, and the elderly because they are most susceptible to heat-related illness. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s with 'feels like' temps in the upper 90s to triple digits.

Once the heat of the day has passed, our focus will turn to the threat for severe weather. Showers and storms increase tonight and into early Wednesday morning. Some storms will pack a punch: strong wind and hail one inch in diameter are the main threats. Daily rain chances continue through the end of the week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Humid! A stray shower is possible

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: E 15-25 mph

Tonight: Round of storms, some severe

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: ESE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Scattered t-showers

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a terrific day!!