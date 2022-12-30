Above Average Temps Continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our afternoon temperatures will continue to run about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We can expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Look for a daytime high around 76 degrees. This trend will continue through the Holiday Weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70's, both Saturday and Sunday. The next Pacific Storm system will impact South Texas late Monday. It could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms. It will also cool us down a bit for the middle part of the workweek.