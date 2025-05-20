Above average heat continues with small changes coming in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend! We had overall cloudy and gloomy skies throughout our neighborhoods today. Now, we are getting ready for another minor cold front.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Minor cold front pushes through tonight into early Wednesday AM

Heat risk lingers on

Spotty to isolated showers tonight

While today was mostly overcast, a small cold front ushers into our neighborhoods tonight into Wednesday morning, allowing for a couple days of seasonal temperatures. The wind will shift to the east before returning to a southeast flow by late week.

Some showers and thunderstorms will have an opportunity to advance through Wednesday as well, mainly for our more west and southern neighborhoods. This is possible due to the cold front moving in tomorrow.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds and late showers for some inland neighborhoods

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Not quite as hot

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: 77ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!