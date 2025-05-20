Above average heat continues with small changes coming in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend! We had overall cloudy and gloomy skies throughout our neighborhoods today. Now, we are getting ready for another minor cold front.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Minor cold front pushes through tonight into early Wednesday AM
- Heat risk lingers on
- Spotty to isolated showers tonight
While today was mostly overcast, a small cold front ushers into our neighborhoods tonight into Wednesday morning, allowing for a couple days of seasonal temperatures. The wind will shift to the east before returning to a southeast flow by late week.
Some showers and thunderstorms will have an opportunity to advance through Wednesday as well, mainly for our more west and southern neighborhoods. This is possible due to the cold front moving in tomorrow.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds and late showers for some inland neighborhoods
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Not quite as hot
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: 77ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Have a great evening!